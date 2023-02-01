FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. [HERA] is 0.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: HERA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%.

Over the last 12 months, HERA stock rose by 4.75%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.10 billion, with 108.83 million shares outstanding and 85.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 530.06K shares, HERA stock reached a trading volume of 9173518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. [HERA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

HERA Stock Performance Analysis:

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. [HERA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, HERA shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HERA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.32 for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. [HERA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.08, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. [HERA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $806 million, or 91.00% of HERA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HERA stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,360,116, which is approximately 143.229% of the company’s market cap and around 1.61% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,738,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.25 million in HERA stocks shares; and ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC, currently with $52.4 million in HERA stock with ownership of nearly 9.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:HERA] by around 13,656,823 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 9,629,854 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 56,147,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,433,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HERA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,117,004 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,485,678 shares during the same period.