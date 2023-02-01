For Toast Inc. [TOST], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] traded at a high on 01/31/23, posting a 1.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.31. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Toast Announces Release Date Of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Toast will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 16, 2023 to discuss the results. The news release with financial results and a link to the conference call will be accessible at the Toast investor relations website: https://investors.toasttab.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on Toast’s investor relations website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4887777 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Toast Inc. stands at 5.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.35%.

The market cap for TOST stock reached $11.45 billion, with 513.72 million shares outstanding and 310.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 4887777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toast Inc. [TOST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $24.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $26 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. On October 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TOST shares from 22 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

How has TOST stock performed recently?

Toast Inc. [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 24.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.15 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.92, while it was recorded at 22.32 for the last single week of trading, and 17.70 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.08 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.79.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Toast Inc. [TOST]

There are presently around $5,923 million, or 79.10% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,927,357, which is approximately -14.3% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,413,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $611.59 million in TOST stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $352.22 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 67,877,586 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 38,547,635 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 159,047,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,472,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,403,716 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 17,504,118 shares during the same period.