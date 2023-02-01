For Realty Income Corporation [O], Analyst sees a rise to $72. What next?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $68.145 during the day while it closed the day at $67.83. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Realty Income Announces 2022 Dividend Tax Allocation.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the final calculation of the dividend tax status for dividends paid to common stockholders in 2022. The respective tax attributes of the dividends paid per share are outlined below:.

Realty Income Corporation stock has also gained 1.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, O stock has inclined by 8.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.93% and gained 6.94% year-on date.

The market cap for O stock reached $42.33 billion, with 627.15 million shares outstanding and 626.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, O reached a trading volume of 5000267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 85.08.

O stock trade performance evaluation

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.46 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.72, while it was recorded at 67.84 for the last single week of trading, and 66.31 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.23 and a Gross Margin at +50.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 22.62%.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,476 million, or 83.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,517,484, which is approximately 2.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,015,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.87 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.19 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly -0.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 621 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 29,510,562 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 13,618,542 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 465,139,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,268,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,512,695 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,730,933 shares during the same period.