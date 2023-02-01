For Pentair plc [PNR], Analyst sees a rise to $60. What next?

Pentair plc [NYSE: PNR] surged by $4.68 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $55.60 during the day while it closed the day at $55.38. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Pentair Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Fourth quarter sales of $1.0 billion; full year 2022 sales of $4.1 billion.

Fourth quarter GAAP EPS of $0.58 and adjusted EPS of $0.82; full year 2022 GAAP EPS of $2.92 and adjusted EPS of $3.68.

Pentair plc stock has also gained 9.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PNR stock has inclined by 29.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.30% and gained 23.12% year-on date.

The market cap for PNR stock reached $8.94 billion, with 164.50 million shares outstanding and 163.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, PNR reached a trading volume of 5715766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pentair plc [PNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNR shares is $53.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Pentair plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Pentair plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $55, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on PNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pentair plc is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNR in the course of the last twelve months was 73.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PNR stock trade performance evaluation

Pentair plc [PNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.92. With this latest performance, PNR shares gained by 22.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.41 for Pentair plc [PNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.78, while it was recorded at 51.79 for the last single week of trading, and 46.59 for the last 200 days.

Pentair plc [PNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pentair plc [PNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.44 and a Gross Margin at +35.04. Pentair plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.42.

Pentair plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pentair plc [PNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pentair plc go to 5.10%.

Pentair plc [PNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,297 million, or 96.60% of PNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,246,330, which is approximately 0.98% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,967,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $828.88 million in PNR stocks shares; and IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC, currently with $765.14 million in PNR stock with ownership of nearly 12.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pentair plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Pentair plc [NYSE:PNR] by around 11,848,272 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 5,482,304 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 132,483,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,813,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,690,292 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,225,970 shares during the same period.