For Alcoa Corporation [AA], Analyst sees a rise to $42. What next?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] traded at a high on 01/31/23, posting a 3.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $52.24. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 results, ending a year in which Alcoa maintained a strong balance sheet, provided capital returns to stockholders, and advanced sustainably through strategic restarts of capacity and progression of its breakthrough technologies.

The Company also worked to mitigate challenging market conditions throughout the year that included high costs for raw materials and energy and lower sequential pricing in the Alumina and Aluminum segments in the fourth quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4635639 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alcoa Corporation stands at 4.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.93%.

The market cap for AA stock reached $9.13 billion, with 179.00 million shares outstanding and 175.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 4635639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $53.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $60 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has AA stock performed recently?

Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.10 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.12, while it was recorded at 51.93 for the last single week of trading, and 49.95 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.13 and a Gross Margin at +13.03. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.68.

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Alcoa Corporation [AA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corporation go to 12.30%.

Insider trade positions for Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $7,269 million, or 82.60% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,404,443, which is approximately 0.343% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,840,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $931.97 million in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $379.74 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -7.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 17,070,254 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 24,661,990 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 97,422,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,155,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,337,917 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 13,344,125 shares during the same period.