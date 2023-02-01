Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] – find out why.

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.67% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.91%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that UPS Releases 4Q 2022 Earnings.

Consolidated Revenues of $27.0B, Down 2.7% from Last Year.

Consolidated Operating Margin of 11.8%; Adjusted Consolidated Operating Margin of 14.1%.

Over the last 12 months, UPS stock dropped by -6.57%. The one-year United Parcel Service Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.42. The average equity rating for UPS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $158.11 billion, with 867.00 million shares outstanding and 729.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, UPS stock reached a trading volume of 6793540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $189.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $197 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on UPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 5.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

UPS Stock Performance Analysis:

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.91. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.30 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.65, while it was recorded at 180.29 for the last single week of trading, and 180.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Parcel Service Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.48 and a Gross Margin at +17.93. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 172.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.56.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

UPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 4.62%.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $95,364 million, or 72.50% of UPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,099,021, which is approximately 0.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,991,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.74 billion in UPS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.23 billion in UPS stock with ownership of nearly -0.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,125 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 14,458,879 shares. Additionally, 883 investors decreased positions by around 16,299,543 shares, while 266 investors held positions by with 484,080,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,839,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,715,123 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 2,711,144 shares during the same period.