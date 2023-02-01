Embecta Corp. [EMBC] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $28

Embecta Corp. [NASDAQ: EMBC] price surged by 0.19 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on January 25, 2023 that embecta opens new global headquarters in Parsippany, N.J.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

“With a number of our employees currently making their homes in New Jersey, the ability to tap into one of the nation’s most significant concentrations of highly-educated, experienced medical technology talent, and easy access to international airports and interstate highways, we see Parsippany as the ideal location to establish our worldwide headquarters,” said Devdatt (Dev) Kurdikar, president and chief executive officer, embecta. “We are a new company, but our roots in New Jersey go back nearly 100 years when, as part of BD, we developed the first dedicated insulin syringe in 1924. We’re looking forward to advancing that legacy as we continue to develop and provide solutions that make life better for people living with diabetes.”.

A sum of 13478834 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 699.84K shares. Embecta Corp. shares reached a high of $27.01 and dropped to a low of $25.70 until finishing in the latest session at $26.39.

The one-year EMBC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.42. The average equity rating for EMBC stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Embecta Corp. [EMBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMBC shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMBC stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Embecta Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Embecta Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EMBC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embecta Corp. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMBC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

EMBC Stock Performance Analysis:

Embecta Corp. [EMBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.35. With this latest performance, EMBC shares gained by 1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.60% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Embecta Corp. [EMBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.71, while it was recorded at 26.44 for the last single week of trading, and 29.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Embecta Corp. Fundamentals:

Embecta Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Embecta Corp. [EMBC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,442 million, or 94.60% of EMBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMBC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,984,936, which is approximately -1.864% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,874,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.41 million in EMBC stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $135.2 million in EMBC stock with ownership of nearly 4.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Embecta Corp. [NASDAQ:EMBC] by around 7,038,390 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 6,597,251 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 41,024,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,660,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMBC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,664,139 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 761,925 shares during the same period.