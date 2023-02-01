Dow Inc. [DOW] Is Currently 2.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] closed the trading session at $59.35 on 01/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.82, while the highest price level was $59.45. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Dow Wins Five 2023 BIG Innovation Awards.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Most received in a single Business Intelligence Group™ Awards program by Dow.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.78 percent and weekly performance of 1.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, DOW reached to a volume of 5738062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $55.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $71 to $45, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on DOW stock. On September 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DOW shares from 60 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOW stock trade performance evaluation

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 17.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.16 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.08, while it was recorded at 58.46 for the last single week of trading, and 54.31 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.09 and a Gross Margin at +14.51. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.41.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -5.05%.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,750 million, or 65.60% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,747,736, which is approximately -0.532% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,414,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.2 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 692 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 27,894,042 shares. Additionally, 706 investors decreased positions by around 46,703,717 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 376,123,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,721,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,798,198 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 4,738,372 shares during the same period.