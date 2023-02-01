Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $81

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] price surged by 3.23 percent to reach at $3.59. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Digital Realty Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the tax treatment of its 2022 dividends for common stock and preferred stock. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. Digital Realty’s federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2022 has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Shareholders are urged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Digital Realty’s dividends.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Common Stock Dividends CUSIP # 253868103 Ticker Symbol: DLR.

A sum of 4887324 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.95M shares. Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $114.82 and dropped to a low of $110.75 until finishing in the latest session at $114.62.

The one-year DLR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.85. The average equity rating for DLR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $123.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $115, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on DLR stock. On September 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DLR shares from 126 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

DLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.12. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 13.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.08 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.07, while it was recorded at 110.69 for the last single week of trading, and 118.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.16 and a Gross Margin at +26.26. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.72.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,657 million, or 98.40% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,428,164, which is approximately 1.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,183,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in DLR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $2.46 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly 25.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

472 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 23,411,047 shares. Additionally, 474 investors decreased positions by around 20,851,433 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 231,929,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,192,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,847,900 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 1,410,365 shares during the same period.