DA Davidson lifts KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KnowBe4 Inc. [NASDAQ: KNBE] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $24.89 with a heavy trading volume of 9077498 shares. The company report on January 24, 2023 that KnowBe4 Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

It opened the trading session at $24.90, the shares rose to $24.90 and dropped to $24.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KNBE points out that the company has recorded 72.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -80.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, KNBE reached to a volume of 9077498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNBE shares is $24.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNBE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for KnowBe4 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for KnowBe4 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $25, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on KNBE stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KNBE shares from 33 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KnowBe4 Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNBE in the course of the last twelve months was 52.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for KNBE stock

KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, KNBE shares gained by 0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.44 for KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.76, while it was recorded at 24.87 for the last single week of trading, and 21.04 for the last 200 days.

KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

KnowBe4 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]

There are presently around $1,990 million, or 76.60% of KNBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNBE stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 16,432,960, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,150,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.87 million in KNBE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $140.97 million in KNBE stock with ownership of nearly -2.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

115 institutional holders increased their position in KnowBe4 Inc. [NASDAQ:KNBE] by around 19,480,259 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 16,383,323 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 44,077,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,941,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNBE stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,570,485 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 8,692,499 shares during the same period.