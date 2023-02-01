Credit Suisse slashes price target on Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] – find out why.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PFG] price plunged by -0.90 percent to reach at -$0.84. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Principal Financial Group® Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Declares first quarter 2023 common stock dividend.

A sum of 4973627 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.56M shares. Principal Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $92.95 and dropped to a low of $87.04 until finishing in the latest session at $92.55.

The one-year PFG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.67. The average equity rating for PFG stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFG shares is $81.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFG stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Principal Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $76 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Principal Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $81, while Evercore ISI kept a Underperform rating on PFG stock. On November 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PFG shares from 81 to 89.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Principal Financial Group Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.52.

PFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, PFG shares gained by 8.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.74 for Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.52, while it was recorded at 92.39 for the last single week of trading, and 77.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Principal Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.09. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57.

PFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Principal Financial Group Inc. go to 5.87%.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,007 million, or 76.90% of PFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,474,263, which is approximately -0.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,852,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in PFG stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $1.83 billion in PFG stock with ownership of nearly 1.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

331 institutional holders increased their position in Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PFG] by around 6,805,162 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 9,285,556 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 167,672,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,763,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFG stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,325,996 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,650,103 shares during the same period.