Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] is -11.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE: CRK] gained 3.49% or 0.41 points to close at $12.15 with a heavy trading volume of 9883750 shares. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Agree Realty Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Comstock Resources to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE:ADC) will replace STORE Capital Corp. (NYSE:STOR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will replace Agree Realty in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 6. STORE Capital is being acquired in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

It opened the trading session at $12.40, the shares rose to $12.40 and dropped to $11.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRK points out that the company has recorded -22.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -69.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, CRK reached to a volume of 9883750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRK shares is $18.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Comstock Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Comstock Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $14, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on CRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Resources Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CRK stock

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, CRK shares dropped by -11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.45 for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.56, while it was recorded at 12.17 for the last single week of trading, and 16.41 for the last 200 days.

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Comstock Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comstock Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]

There are presently around $1,008 million, or 30.70% of CRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,783,037, which is approximately 36.354% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,388,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.62 million in CRK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $73.71 million in CRK stock with ownership of nearly -3.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comstock Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE:CRK] by around 14,765,317 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 10,863,016 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 57,314,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,942,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRK stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,552,241 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,538,745 shares during the same period.