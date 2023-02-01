Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock Upgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $53

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] gained 4.47% on the last trading session, reaching $45.53 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Carrier Fourth Quarter Earnings Advisory.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) will release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and host a conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. ET.

The webcast and presentation will be available at ir.carrier.com. To listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register at Carrier Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call. A recording will be archived and available for replay later on the site.

Carrier Global Corporation represents 839.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.10 billion with the latest information. CARR stock price has been found in the range of $44.035 to $45.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 4687426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $47.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 56 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 54.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CARR stock

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.19. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 8.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.25, while it was recorded at 43.98 for the last single week of trading, and 39.95 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +29.15. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.49.

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

There are presently around $32,636 million, or 87.90% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,755,404, which is approximately 0.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 82,377,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.75 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.43 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly -0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 482 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 29,985,113 shares. Additionally, 539 investors decreased positions by around 32,307,351 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 654,516,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 716,808,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,418,149 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,364,468 shares during the same period.