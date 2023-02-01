C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Is Currently 3.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: CHRW] gained 3.68% or 3.56 points to close at $100.17 with a heavy trading volume of 7919697 shares. The company report on January 10, 2023 that C.H. Robinson Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW), one of the world’s largest logistics platforms, announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The company will hold a conference call from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and answer live questions from the investment community.

Hosting the conference call will be Scott Anderson, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Arun Rajan, Chief Operating Officer; Mike Zechmeister, Chief Financial Officer; and Chuck Ives, Director of Investor Relations.

It opened the trading session at $96.61, the shares rose to $100.39 and dropped to $96.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHRW points out that the company has recorded -8.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, CHRW reached to a volume of 7919697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRW shares is $94.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $103 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $102 to $93, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CHRW stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CHRW shares from 106 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHRW in the course of the last twelve months was 19.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for CHRW stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, CHRW shares gained by 8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.11, while it was recorded at 97.82 for the last single week of trading, and 101.62 for the last 200 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.68 and a Gross Margin at +6.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHRW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. go to 3.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]

There are presently around $11,280 million, or 95.98% of CHRW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHRW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,539,864, which is approximately 0.838% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,252,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in CHRW stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.06 billion in CHRW stock with ownership of nearly -0.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

295 institutional holders increased their position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:CHRW] by around 6,186,828 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 7,774,739 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 98,648,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,610,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHRW stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,259,867 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,904,966 shares during the same period.