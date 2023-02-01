BlackBerry Limited [BB] moved down -3.43: Why It’s Important

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] price plunged by -3.43 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on January 25, 2023 that BlackBerry’s Inaugural Quarterly Threat Intelligence Report Reveals Threat Actors Launch One Malicious Threat Every Minute.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Report Identifies 1.75m Cyberattacks Were Stopped by BlackBerry in the Last 90 Days.

– BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released its Global Threat Intelligence Report, highlighting the volume and model of threats across a range of organizations and regions, including industry-specific attacks targeting the automotive and manufacturing, healthcare and financial sectors. After the success and continued demand for its annual threat report, BlackBerry has switched to a quarterly cadence to match the speed adversaries evolve to provide a more holistic view of the threat landscape, helping businesses to prepare and protect themselves accordingly.

A sum of 9469369 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.00M shares. BlackBerry Limited shares reached a high of $4.35 and dropped to a low of $4.18 until finishing in the latest session at $4.22.

The one-year BB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.75. The average equity rating for BB stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $4.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

BB Stock Performance Analysis:

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 32.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.17, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BlackBerry Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.81 and a Gross Margin at +42.06. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,050 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 37,861,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.77 million in BB stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $133.86 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 39.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 62,372,097 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 31,721,228 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 154,777,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,870,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,867,278 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,987,994 shares during the same period.