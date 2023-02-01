Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain 20.55% so far this year. What now?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.76 at the close of the session, down -4.86%. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Bionano Laboratories Expands its Clinical Testing Menu with Launch of its First OGM-Based Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) for Hematological Malignancies.

OGM-Dx HemeOne is the second OGM-based LDT launched by Bionano Laboratories, following the laboratory’s LDT for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), which was released in September 2022. The OGM-Dx HemeOne reports from this LDT will include a targeted analysis of guidelines-based, disease specific SVs as well as a whole genome analysis for the detection or recurrent and novel biomarkers associated with various hematological malignancy indications.

Bionano Genomics Inc. stock is now 20.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BNGO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.825 and lowest of $1.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.35, which means current price is +28.47% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.38M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 6145573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $6.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has BNGO stock performed recently?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.33. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 26.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.91 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8764, while it was recorded at 1.8180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9653 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Insider trade positions for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $141 million, or 27.30% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,617,405, which is approximately 2.834% of the company’s market cap and around 1.87% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,744,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.71 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.69 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 12.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 4,025,126 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 5,750,426 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 70,203,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,979,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 633,225 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,475,872 shares during the same period.