Avista Corporation [AVA] fell -10.01% so far this year. What now?

Avista Corporation [NYSE: AVA] gained 1.06% on the last trading session, reaching $39.90 price per share at the time. The company report on January 16, 2023 that Avista and NorthWestern Energy enter into strategic transaction of Colstrip, Montana assets.

Through the transaction, NorthWestern will assume ownership of the 222 MW generating capacity that is currently owned by Avista, along with its related interest in the plant, plant equipment, rights and obligations.

Avista Corporation represents 73.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.99 billion with the latest information. AVA stock price has been found in the range of $39.09 to $39.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 836.88K shares, AVA reached a trading volume of 12228549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Avista Corporation [AVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVA shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Avista Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Avista Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on AVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avista Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for AVA stock

Avista Corporation [AVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, AVA shares dropped by -10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.84 for Avista Corporation [AVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.01, while it was recorded at 40.15 for the last single week of trading, and 41.49 for the last 200 days.

Avista Corporation [AVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avista Corporation [AVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.86 and a Gross Margin at +23.46. Avista Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.12.

Avista Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Avista Corporation [AVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avista Corporation go to 5.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Avista Corporation [AVA]

There are presently around $2,460 million, or 87.20% of AVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,596,079, which is approximately 1.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,839,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.7 million in AVA stocks shares; and PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $140.19 million in AVA stock with ownership of nearly -0.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avista Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Avista Corporation [NYSE:AVA] by around 3,594,250 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 2,642,348 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 55,405,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,642,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 757,994 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 294,244 shares during the same period.