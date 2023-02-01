Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] fell -10.77% so far this year. What now?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] gained 0.73% or 0.6 points to close at $82.85 with a heavy trading volume of 5007920 shares. The company report on January 26, 2023 that ADM Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings per Share of $1.84, $1.93 on an Adjusted Basis; Increasing Quarterly Dividend 12.5% to $0.45 per share.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Net earnings of $1.0 billion, adjusted net earnings of $1.1 billion.

It opened the trading session at $81.56, the shares rose to $82.98 and dropped to $81.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADM points out that the company has recorded -1.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, ADM reached to a volume of 5007920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $102.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $100, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ADM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 57.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ADM stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.98 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.61, while it was recorded at 83.84 for the last single week of trading, and 86.89 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.18 and a Gross Margin at +7.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.26.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 2.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

There are presently around $35,982 million, or 81.80% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,966,053, which is approximately 0.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46,796,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.88 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.66 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 0.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 500 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 15,001,425 shares. Additionally, 481 investors decreased positions by around 18,894,508 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 400,411,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,307,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,121,604 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,202,994 shares during the same period.