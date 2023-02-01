Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Revenue clocked in at $3.97 billion, up 11.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $23.48 during the day while it closed the day at $23.47. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Sixth Consecutive Year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) today announced that it joins 483 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

Annaly scored at or above the global threshold established by Bloomberg, reflecting substantial disclosure and best-in-class policies. This year, Annaly received improved excellence scores in the areas of inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and leadership & talent pipeline, where our score increased 66% year-over-year for that pillar as a testament to our focus on achieving gender diversity across all levels of our Company. This is demonstrated by 60% of the most recent additions to our Operating Committee and nearly 40% of Annaly’s new hires in 2022 identifying as women as well as the nearly identical promotion rate for women and men in 2022. To learn more about Annaly’s gender inclusion efforts and overall ESG strategy, please read our 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock has also gained 4.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLY stock has inclined by 27.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.96% and gained 11.34% year-on date.

The market cap for NLY stock reached $10.72 billion, with 467.87 million shares outstanding and 466.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 8024147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $6.25 to $6.75. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.75 to $7.25, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 9.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.11 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.87, while it was recorded at 22.95 for the last single week of trading, and 23.31 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.98%.

There are presently around $5,842 million, or 55.40% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,392,316, which is approximately 62.878% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,065,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $963.81 million in NLY stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $340.01 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 71,137,415 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 12,233,938 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 165,523,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,894,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,807,117 shares, while 197 institutional investors sold positions of 5,738,532 shares during the same period.