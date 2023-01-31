why Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.66

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.92 at the close of the session, up 0.34%. The company report on January 25, 2023 that SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0242 per share of common stock, payable in cash on February 24, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2023.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock is now 1.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SIRI Stock saw the intraday high of $5.95 and lowest of $5.835 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.85, which means current price is +3.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.07M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 10856513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $6.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $7.55 to $7.10. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on SIRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 134.20.

How has SIRI stock performed recently?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.07, while it was recorded at 5.88 for the last single week of trading, and 6.17 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.40 and a Gross Margin at +44.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.11.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 3.54%.

Insider trade positions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $2,359 million, or 10.70% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,279,787, which is approximately -21.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,111,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $326.26 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $145.12 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -4.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 39,262,373 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 58,341,555 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 300,907,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,511,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,123,626 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 10,585,447 shares during the same period.