why Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $107.85

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $103.83 at the close of the session, up 0.07%. The company report on January 29, 2023 that Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Announces Agreement to Extend and Deepen Collaboration With KT&G.

Agreement Provides Long-Term Exclusive Rights for PMI to Commercialize KT&G’s Innovative Smoke-Free Products Outside South Korea.

PMI and KT&G Call on Regulators in Korea and Around the World to Leverage Better Alternatives to Cigarettes to Reduce Cigarette Use.

Philip Morris International Inc. stock is now 2.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PM Stock saw the intraday high of $104.59 and lowest of $103.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 112.48, which means current price is +5.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 5106816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $107.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Societe Generale raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $118, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 55.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has PM stock performed recently?

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.68 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.94, while it was recorded at 103.33 for the last single week of trading, and 97.59 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.38 and a Gross Margin at +67.70. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 3.62%.

Insider trade positions for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $122,734 million, or 77.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 132,480,611, which is approximately 1.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,951,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.48 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $8.81 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 2.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 990 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 47,264,119 shares. Additionally, 781 investors decreased positions by around 43,580,407 shares, while 328 investors held positions by with 1,091,226,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,182,070,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,460,173 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 3,803,621 shares during the same period.