why Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.14

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.29%. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq: PACB) (“PacBio”) today announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 17,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. PacBio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are to be sold by PacBio. Before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by PacBio, PacBio expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $175.0 million, assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about January 27, 2023 subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Allen & Company LLC are acting as Joint Book Running managers for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, PACB stock rose by 17.52%. The one-year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.81. The average equity rating for PACB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.74 billion, with 225.12 million shares outstanding and 206.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, PACB stock reached a trading volume of 5628568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $12.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $31, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

PACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 42.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 153.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.16 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 11.46 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.51 and a Gross Margin at +45.04. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -138.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

PACB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,311 million, or 88.90% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 25,691,681, which is approximately -10.459% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 20,258,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.26 million in PACB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $217.66 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly -7.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 26,236,919 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 50,317,232 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 132,224,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,778,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,234,962 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,390,564 shares during the same period.