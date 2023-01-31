why Macy’s Inc. [M] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.11

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] traded at a high on 01/30/23, posting a 1.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.32. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Macy’s and Shash Diné Launch Limited Edition Home Designs for the Hotel Collection®.

Baya Meehan of Shash Diné EcoRetreat curates exclusive line for Macy’s, a Southwestern inspired home collection featuring warm and exquisite designs.

Macy’s announces the launch of Shash Diné Hotel Collection®, a limited-edition array of home pieces created for Macy’s and curated by Baya Meehan, founder and CEO of Shash Diné EcoRetreat, a “glamping” hotel in Arizona. The Shash Diné for Hotel Collection features quilts, comforters, blankets, kimonos, robes, towels and throws. These Navajo-inspired radiant products allow customers to own their style and bring a piece of the Southwest into their homes. Prices range from $70.00-$500.00, and is now available on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s nationwide.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7147323 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Macy’s Inc. stands at 2.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.78%.

The market cap for M stock reached $6.43 billion, with 272.00 million shares outstanding and 270.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.84M shares, M reached a trading volume of 7147323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Macy’s Inc. [M]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $23.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on M stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 4.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has M stock performed recently?

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 16.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.16 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.06, while it was recorded at 23.28 for the last single week of trading, and 20.29 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.05 and a Gross Margin at +37.41. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54.

Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Macy’s Inc. [M]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -7.75%.

Insider trade positions for Macy’s Inc. [M]

There are presently around $5,109 million, or 83.60% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,322,968, which is approximately -6.847% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,582,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $573.27 million in M stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $246.52 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -0.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 33,643,222 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 43,866,131 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 141,560,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,069,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,291,900 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 6,347,878 shares during the same period.