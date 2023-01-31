why First Horizon Corporation [FHN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.86

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $24.64 at the close of the session, down -0.12%. The company report on January 24, 2023 that First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or the “Company”) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on April 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2023.

First Horizon Corporation stock is now 0.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FHN Stock saw the intraday high of $24.77 and lowest of $24.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.92, which means current price is +1.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 6008580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.27.

How has FHN stock performed recently?

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.96 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.55, while it was recorded at 24.61 for the last single week of trading, and 23.27 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.14. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07.

Earnings analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

There are presently around $10,276 million, or 80.20% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,864,294, which is approximately -0.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,975,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in FHN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $457.18 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 7.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 31,955,994 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 45,765,428 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 339,312,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,033,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,061,112 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 8,298,618 shares during the same period.