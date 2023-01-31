why DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.11

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DV] slipped around -0.65 points on Monday, while shares priced at $26.95 at the close of the session, down -2.36%. The company report on January 25, 2023 that DoubleVerify Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) will replace Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASD: VIVO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, January 31. SD Biosensor is acquiring Meridian Bioscience in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock is now 22.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DV Stock saw the intraday high of $28.45 and lowest of $26.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.43, which means current price is +32.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, DV reached a trading volume of 17707075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DV shares is $31.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on DV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for DV in the course of the last twelve months was 86.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.00.

How has DV stock performed recently?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.00. With this latest performance, DV shares gained by 25.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.18 for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.32, while it was recorded at 26.46 for the last single week of trading, and 24.72 for the last 200 days.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.95 and a Gross Margin at +74.55. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Earnings analysis for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. go to 30.20%.

Insider trade positions for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]

There are presently around $4,022 million, or 99.27% of DV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DV stocks are: PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C. with ownership of 79,040,909, which is approximately -4.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,567,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $257.85 million in DV stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $163.26 million in DV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DV] by around 19,938,868 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 13,066,320 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 116,219,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,225,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DV stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,047,743 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 601,619 shares during the same period.