Wall Street Analyst Initiated Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] traded at a low on 01/30/23, posting a -1.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $87.35. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Oracle Named a Leader and Positioned Highest for Ability to Execute in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure integration services accelerate innovation and connect data ecosystems across distributed cloud environments.

Oracle today announced that it has been named a Leader and positioned highest for Ability to Execute by Gartner in the 2023 “Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Worldwide.” The report recognized Oracle as a Leader for the sixth consecutive time. Oracle is also a Leader in the recent 2022 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6194975 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oracle Corporation stands at 1.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.88%.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $237.74 billion, with 2.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.54 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 6194975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $92.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $104, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on ORCL stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ORCL shares from 90 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 47.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.11 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.37, while it was recorded at 89.10 for the last single week of trading, and 75.10 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.02%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $97,738 million, or 42.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135,890,240, which is approximately -0.869% of the company’s market cap and around 42.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 113,579,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.92 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.37 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -1.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1,002 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 54,975,480 shares. Additionally, 972 investors decreased positions by around 63,744,415 shares, while 350 investors held positions by with 1,000,203,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,118,923,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,437,297 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 11,853,917 shares during the same period.