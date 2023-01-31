Wall Street Analyst Initiated Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] traded at a high on 01/30/23, posting a 1.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.26. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Franklin Templeton Named Industry Stakeholder Leader in 2023 Ranking of America’s Most JUST Companies.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Franklin Templeton has been named an Industry Stakeholder Leader in the 2023 Ranking of America’s Most JUST Companies for Shareholders & Governance in the Capital Markets industry. This recognition considers how companies deliver value to shareholders and act responsibly, including acting ethically at the leadership level, generating returns for investors, and prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders. Since 2015, JUST Capital has surveyed more than 160,000 Americans on what they believe U.S. companies should prioritize most when it comes to just business behavior. JUST Capital’s Annual Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies evaluates the performance of the nation’s largest companies on the issues that matter most. America’s Most JUST Companies include the JUST 100 – the 100 top-performing companies overall – and Industry Leaders, which are the #1 companies in their sectors, including Workers, Communities, Customers, Shareholders & Governance, and the Environment.

To read more on corporate citizenship at Franklin Templeton and view our Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit our Global Citizenship page here.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8209741 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Franklin Resources Inc. stands at 3.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.68%.

The market cap for BEN stock reached $15.42 billion, with 487.50 million shares outstanding and 283.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 8209741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.02.

How has BEN stock performed recently?

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.00. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 19.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.87 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.68, while it was recorded at 30.48 for the last single week of trading, and 25.70 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.73 and a Gross Margin at +72.74. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74.

Earnings analysis for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -6.57%.

Insider trade positions for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

There are presently around $7,157 million, or 47.90% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 34,909,926, which is approximately 7.332% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,407,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $923.13 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 15,801,951 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 13,885,446 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 199,271,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,959,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,549,003 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,925,923 shares during the same period.