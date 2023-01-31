Wall Street Analyst Downgrade ConocoPhillips [COP]. What else is Wall St. saying

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] loss -2.49% or -3.08 points to close at $120.53 with a heavy trading volume of 5046961 shares. The company report on January 24, 2023 that ConocoPhillips to Hold Analyst & Investor Meeting on April 12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host its 2023 Analyst & Investor Meeting on Wednesday, April 12 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time in New York City. The meeting will feature presentations by ConocoPhillips executives, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance.

A live webcast of the meeting will be made available on the ConocoPhillips Investor Relations website, www.conocophillips.com/investor. The event will be archived and available for replay later that day. The presentation, along with a transcript, will also be available on the Investor Relations website.

It opened the trading session at $122.09, the shares rose to $122.60 and dropped to $120.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COP points out that the company has recorded 26.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -57.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, COP reached to a volume of 5046961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $138.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $151, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on COP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for COP stock

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.02, while it was recorded at 121.59 for the last single week of trading, and 109.49 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 25.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $123,513 million, or 83.40% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,171,744, which is approximately 0.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,687,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.65 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.32 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -4.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

928 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 44,863,813 shares. Additionally, 913 investors decreased positions by around 51,163,332 shares, while 309 investors held positions by with 928,719,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,024,746,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,617,971 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,808,319 shares during the same period.