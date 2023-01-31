Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.82% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.22%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Applied Materials to Extend Global Leadership in Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology.

Applied to create a next-generation center for foundational semiconductor technology and process equipment R&D in Silicon Valley and expand equipment manufacturing facilities in the United States and Singapore.

Over the last 12 months, AMAT stock dropped by -16.87%. The one-year Applied Materials Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.23. The average equity rating for AMAT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $93.72 billion, with 853.00 million shares outstanding and 834.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, AMAT stock reached a trading volume of 7349221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $120.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.22. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 14.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.80, while it was recorded at 112.64 for the last single week of trading, and 100.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AMAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 10.80%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70,978 million, or 79.90% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,990,289, which is approximately -0.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,390,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.51 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.16 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -1.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

746 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 41,986,222 shares. Additionally, 752 investors decreased positions by around 38,397,907 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 575,608,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 655,992,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,904,725 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 4,868,915 shares during the same period.