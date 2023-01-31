Vroom Inc. [VRM] is 5.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.08 at the close of the session, up 1.89%. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Vroom Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today reported that on December 13, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Vroom’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 224,275 shares of Vroom’s common stock to 49 non-executive employees of Vroom and its affiliates to induce them to join as employees of Vroom and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Vroom’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest in equal annual increments of 1/3 over the three-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment through each applicable vesting date. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the Nasdaq listing rules.

Vroom Inc. stock is now 5.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VRM Stock saw the intraday high of $1.16 and lowest of $1.045 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.62, which means current price is +20.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, VRM reached a trading volume of 8513421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vroom Inc. [VRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $2.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VRM shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

How has VRM stock performed recently?

Vroom Inc. [VRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.08. With this latest performance, VRM shares gained by 20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.26 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0577, while it was recorded at 0.9920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3584 for the last 200 days.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.26 and a Gross Margin at +5.94. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.13.

Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Vroom Inc. [VRM]

There are presently around $49 million, or 32.30% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,252,368, which is approximately 8.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,842,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.23 million in VRM stocks shares; and NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $4.08 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

47 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 7,163,600 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 13,409,743 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 24,492,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,065,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,523 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,739,703 shares during the same period.