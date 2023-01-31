VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] moved up 8.02: Why It’s Important

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] traded at a high on 01/30/23, posting a 8.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.23. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Vistagen Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of PH10, an Investigational Pherine Nasal Spray for Major Depressive Disorder.

Small U.S. Phase 1 trial with newly optimized formulation to confirm favorable safety profile from three previous clinical trials and facilitate Phase 2B development of PH10 as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder.

Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN) a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the first cohort of healthy volunteers has been dosed in its U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial of PH10, the Company’s investigational pherine nasal spray in development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6426812 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stands at 12.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.13%.

The market cap for VTGN stock reached $42.86 million, with 206.81 million shares outstanding and 205.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.15M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 6426812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]?

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has VTGN stock performed recently?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.88. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 151.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.43 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1398, while it was recorded at 0.1981 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4750 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Insider trade positions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $13 million, or 28.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,694,556, which is approximately -0.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 9,096,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 million in VTGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 44.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 14,083,829 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 94,005,965 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 51,339,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,750,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,052,118 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 85,219,439 shares during the same period.