Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] fell -24.63% so far this year. What now?

Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ: VFF] closed the trading session at $1.01 on 01/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.972, while the highest price level was $1.03. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Village Farms International Completes Approximately US$25 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced it has completed its previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 18,350,000 common shares at US$1.35 per share, together with accompanying warrants to purchase up to 18,350,000 common shares, which have an exercise price of US$1.65 per share (the “Offering”). The proceeds from the sale of the common shares are approximately US$25 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by Village Farms. The warrants will be exercisable beginning on July 30, 2023 and will expire on July 30, 2028. Proceeds from the exercise of all the warrants would be approximately US$30 million over this period.

The net proceeds from this Offering are intended to be used for general working capital purposes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.63 percent and weekly performance of -39.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, VFF reached to a volume of 5560427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFF shares is $4.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Village Farms International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Village Farms International Inc. stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VFF shares from 11.50 to 12.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Village Farms International Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

VFF stock trade performance evaluation

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.88. With this latest performance, VFF shares dropped by -18.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.26 for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6253, while it was recorded at 1.2126 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5167 for the last 200 days.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +95.15 and a Gross Margin at +16.86. Village Farms International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.97.

Village Farms International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 16.10% of VFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFF stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 4,611,967, which is approximately -4.826% of the company’s market cap and around 12.18% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 961,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.97 million in VFF stocks shares; and MERLIN CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.72 million in VFF stock with ownership of nearly 4.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Village Farms International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ:VFF] by around 871,961 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,255,366 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 8,729,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,856,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFF stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 155,336 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 338,099 shares during the same period.