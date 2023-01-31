Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] gain 16.58% so far this year. What now?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] gained 4.99% or 0.01 points to close at $0.19 with a heavy trading volume of 7629789 shares. The company report on January 27, 2023 that VERB’s MARKET.live Partners with United Inventors Association to Create Original Shoppable Livestream Programming Featuring Women Inventors.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

InventHer Live will debut on February 2nd at 7 pm Eastern and run each Thursday through February.

It opened the trading session at $0.1787, the shares rose to $0.20 and dropped to $0.1711, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VERB points out that the company has recorded -67.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -72.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, VERB reached to a volume of 7629789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for VERB stock

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.70. With this latest performance, VERB shares gained by 75.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1627, while it was recorded at 0.1898 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4127 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.33 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -327.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -286.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.98.

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.50% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,073,308, which is approximately 0.207% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,229,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in VERB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly 16.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 525,906 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 620,132 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,431,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,577,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,091 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 450,960 shares during the same period.