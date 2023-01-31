V.F. Corporation [VFC] Revenue clocked in at $11.79 billion, up 9.09% YTD: What’s Next?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.21%. The company report on January 30, 2023 that VF CORPORATION OPENS NEW DESIGN COLLECTIVE AND REGIONAL OFFICE IN TOKYO.

New design hub in Harajuku district will drive innovative product design and support expanded business growth across Asia-Pacific and beyond.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced the launch of the Tokyo Design Collective (TDC) and new regional office in Tokyo’s Harajuku district, internationally recognized as a center of Japanese youth culture and fashion.

Over the last 12 months, VFC stock dropped by -55.28%. The one-year V.F. Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.47. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.49 billion, with 387.69 million shares outstanding and 387.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.51M shares, VFC stock reached a trading volume of 5085127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $29.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 16.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.68, while it was recorded at 30.12 for the last single week of trading, and 39.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into V.F. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

VFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 0.75%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,404 million, or 90.60% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,449,657, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,829,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in VFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.01 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -4.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 23,183,687 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 23,416,937 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 332,020,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,620,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,271,418 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 6,679,281 shares during the same period.