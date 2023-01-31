United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $51

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.07% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.17%. The company report on January 25, 2023 that United Celebrates Historic First Graduating Class of Flight Academy Pilots.

Inaugural class puts airline on path towards training about 5,000 new pilots at the flight school by 2030 with a goal of at least half being women or people of color.

Investments in training and infrastructure pave the way for United to hire more than 2,500 pilots in 2023, with a goal to add at least 10,000 pilots by the end of this decade.

Over the last 12 months, UAL stock rose by 17.79%. The one-year United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.98. The average equity rating for UAL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.99 billion, with 326.80 million shares outstanding and 325.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.52M shares, UAL stock reached a trading volume of 6100575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $57.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

UAL Stock Performance Analysis:

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 29.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.90 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.68, while it was recorded at 49.19 for the last single week of trading, and 41.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Airlines Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +8.92. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.04.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,506 million, or 60.70% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,754,328, which is approximately 0.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 24,482,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $800.53 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 12,282,523 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 23,132,782 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 161,773,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,188,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,663,456 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,543,103 shares during the same period.