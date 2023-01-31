Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] is 8.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] slipped around -1.96 points on Monday, while shares priced at $37.45 at the close of the session, down -4.97%. The company report on January 20, 2023 that WTTC and Trip.com Group global traveler report reveals shift towards sustainable travel.

Travelers set to splurge on international travel this year.

“Demand for travel is now stronger than ever,” says WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson.

Trip.com Group Limited stock is now 8.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TCOM Stock saw the intraday high of $37.8775 and lowest of $37.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.17, which means current price is +7.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, TCOM reached a trading volume of 5723365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $41.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $28 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.20.

How has TCOM stock performed recently?

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.30 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.24, while it was recorded at 39.06 for the last single week of trading, and 27.02 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.05 and a Gross Margin at +77.04. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.75.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.16. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] managed to generate an average of -$19,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

There are presently around $12,130 million, or 53.00% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,633,010, which is approximately 7.38% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 27,784,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $769.36 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 44,404,170 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 45,940,919 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 233,563,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,908,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,983,341 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 9,200,262 shares during the same period.