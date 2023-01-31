The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] Is Currently -1.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] slipped around -0.48 points on Monday, while shares priced at $31.03 at the close of the session, down -1.52%. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Williams to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Feb. 20; Analyst Day set for Feb. 21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Williams (NYSE: WMB) plans to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. The company is scheduled to host its 2023 Analyst Day event in New York on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). During the event, Williams’ management will give in-depth presentations covering the company’s natural gas-focused strategy to meet growing clean energy demands. These presentations will highlight the company’s efficient operations, disciplined project execution, 2022 performance and 2023 guidance.

Presentation slides and earnings materials will be accessible on the Williams’ Investor Relations website after market close on Feb. 20. Participants who wish to view the live presentation can access the webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/wAoX6Qm6lRx.

The Williams Companies Inc. stock is now -5.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WMB Stock saw the intraday high of $31.72 and lowest of $31.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.97, which means current price is +1.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, WMB reached a trading volume of 6199539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $37.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on WMB stock. On September 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WMB shares from 35 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has WMB stock performed recently?

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, WMB shares dropped by -5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.45 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.90, while it was recorded at 31.36 for the last single week of trading, and 33.07 for the last 200 days.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.15 and a Gross Margin at +29.37. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16.

The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

There are presently around $32,540 million, or 88.10% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126,370,141, which is approximately 0.954% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 122,080,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.76 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 599 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 51,661,633 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 48,228,118 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 948,777,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,048,667,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,715,107 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 8,409,700 shares during the same period.