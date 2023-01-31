The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] is -0.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] gained 1.71% on the last trading session, reaching $40.37 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2023 that HEINZ® Lends Iconic 57 to Demystify the Big Game’s Confusing and Archaic Roman Numerals.

AMERICA’S FAVORITE KETCHUP® launches “LVII Meanz 57” to uplift fan voices and set the record straight.

Roman numerals are ancient history. However, while they’ve been obsolete since the 13th century, year after year, they are a Big Game constant that never fails to confuse and bewilder fans. Ahead of this year’s LVII (a-hem 57th) game, HEINZ® sets the record straight and provides clarity amidst the confusion – in a way and year only HEINZ can – with its iconic 57. Today, the brand launches “LVII Meanz 57,” rallying viewers to drop the Roman numerals and call the Big Game what it really is: 57.

The Kraft Heinz Company represents 1.23 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.41 billion with the latest information. KHC stock price has been found in the range of $39.77 to $40.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 6225779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $42.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 31.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for KHC stock

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.16, while it was recorded at 39.90 for the last single week of trading, and 38.54 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -1.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

There are presently around $34,275 million, or 78.30% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 67,502,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.28 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 14.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 580 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 57,661,727 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 32,820,305 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 758,545,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 849,027,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,555,132 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 6,107,953 shares during the same period.