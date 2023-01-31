Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Revenue clocked in at $32.25 billion, up 9.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] price plunged by -0.57 percent to reach at -$0.62. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Starbucks Announces Q1 Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call.

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 2, 2023 with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.starbucks.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, March 3, 2023.

A sum of 6878722 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.84M shares. Starbucks Corporation shares reached a high of $108.87 and dropped to a low of $107.421 until finishing in the latest session at $108.40.

The one-year SBUX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.31. The average equity rating for SBUX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $107.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $106, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 424.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SBUX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.32, while it was recorded at 107.96 for the last single week of trading, and 87.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starbucks Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SBUX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 17.78%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $87,939 million, or 72.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 103,852,100, which is approximately 1.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,498,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.97 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.87 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly 0.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,052 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 70,064,590 shares. Additionally, 1,029 investors decreased positions by around 41,065,873 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 700,113,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 811,244,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,458,835 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 3,473,853 shares during the same period.