Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gain 5.35% so far this year. What now?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] loss -2.12% on the last trading session, reaching $35.47 price per share at the time. The company report on January 29, 2023 that BOOK TODAY: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ADDS MORE FLIGHTS FOR THE BIG GAME.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Carrier adds more nonstop flights for football fans to cheer on their favorite teams in Phoenix!.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is adding more flights and more ways for football fans to cheer on their favorite team in Phoenix during the big game next month.

Southwest Airlines Co. represents 593.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.75 billion with the latest information. LUV stock price has been found in the range of $35.44 to $36.885.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 6975504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $45.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 7.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for LUV stock

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.77 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.84, while it was recorded at 36.19 for the last single week of trading, and 38.33 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co. go to 59.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $15,808 million, or 76.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,861,508, which is approximately 0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 52,741,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.42 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly 0.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

402 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 41,005,304 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 47,458,893 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 357,214,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,678,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,338,446 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 2,683,252 shares during the same period.