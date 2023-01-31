Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] gain 41.03% so far this year. What now?

Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SFT] gained 5.42% on the last trading session, reaching $0.21 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Shift Closes Merger with CarLotz, Creating a Differentiated Used Omnichannel Auto Retailer, and Announces Shift Board of Directors Changes.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CarLotz shareholders at the effective time of the merger will receive approximately 0.705 shares of Shift common stock for each share of CarLotz common stock, or approximately 84.4 million shares of Shift common stock in the aggregate. Shift will also assume certain warrants and stock-based compensation awards. In connection with the closing, Jason Krikorian and Manish Patel resigned from the Shift Board of Directors, and Kimberly H. Sheehy, James E. Skinner, and Luis Ignacio Solorzano joined the Shift Board of Directors.

Shift Technologies Inc. represents 171.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.25 million with the latest information. SFT stock price has been found in the range of $0.20 to $0.2274.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, SFT reached a trading volume of 9611710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFT shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Shift Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $2.50 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Shift Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for SFT stock

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.21. With this latest performance, SFT shares gained by 56.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.16 for Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2253, while it was recorded at 0.1984 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7443 for the last 200 days.

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.77 and a Gross Margin at +6.78. Shift Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.06.

Shift Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]

There are presently around $8 million, or 11.30% of SFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,405,227, which is approximately -5.837% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES GROUP LLC, holding 5,794,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 million in SFT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.61 million in SFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SFT] by around 1,294,791 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 10,736,449 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 23,835,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,866,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 582,643 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,373,532 shares during the same period.