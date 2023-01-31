Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] Is Currently -3.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] loss -3.17% or -0.37 points to close at $11.29 with a heavy trading volume of 23516174 shares. The company report on July 15, 2022 that PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS AND SETTLEMENT OF CASH TENDER OFFERS.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (“Petrobras”) (NYSE: PBR) today announced the final results and settlement of the previously announced cash tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (“PGF”), with respect to any and all of PGF’s outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (the “Notes” and such offers, the “Offers”).

The following tables set forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers:.

It opened the trading session at $11.48, the shares rose to $11.55 and dropped to $11.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBR points out that the company has recorded -13.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 35.00M shares, PBR reached to a volume of 23516174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $13.60 to $12.30. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PBR stock. On October 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PBR shares from 20 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

Trading performance analysis for PBR stock

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.76, while it was recorded at 11.68 for the last single week of trading, and 12.78 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.80 and a Gross Margin at +45.96. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.88.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]

There are presently around $9,173 million, or 23.40% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 214,164,343, which is approximately 1.713% of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 59,109,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $667.35 million in PBR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $572.51 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly 10.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 122,316,874 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 70,442,767 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 619,700,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 812,460,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,529,005 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 9,438,247 shares during the same period.