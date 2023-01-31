Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Is Currently -5.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] loss -5.67% on the last trading session, reaching $10.65 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Novavax Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has granted a non-qualified stock option and restricted stock units to John C. Jacobs, its newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, as a material inducement for his entry into employment with Novavax, effective as of January 23, 2023, the first date of his employment with Novavax (the “grant date”). These awards were approved by a majority of independent directors of the Board of Directors of Novavax and were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and pursuant to the Novavax, Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan.

The non-qualified stock option is an option to purchase 290,700 shares of Novavax’ common stock with a per share exercise price of $11.92, the closing price of Novavax’ common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the grant date. The non-qualified stock option has a ten-year term and will vest as to one-quarter of the underlying shares on the first anniversary of the grant date, and as to the remaining shares in equal monthly installments for 36 months thereafter, in each case generally subject to Mr. Jacobs’ continued employment with Novavax through the applicable vesting date. The restricted stock units are with respect to 249,590 shares of Novavax’ common stock and will vest as to one-third of the restricted stock units on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, in each case generally subject to Mr. Jacobs’ continued employment with Novavax through the applicable vesting date. The non-qualified stock option and restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the Novavax, Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan.

Novavax Inc. represents 84.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $880.12 million with the latest information. NVAX stock price has been found in the range of $10.45 to $11.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.62M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 7476645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $55.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $207 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. On September 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NVAX shares from 132 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for NVAX stock

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.65. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 17.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.37 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.65, while it was recorded at 11.12 for the last single week of trading, and 34.05 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 58.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $390 million, or 47.00% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,495,924, which is approximately 1.973% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,326,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.08 million in NVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $38.93 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 23.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 8,070,762 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 4,712,588 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 23,865,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,648,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,965,986 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,177,904 shares during the same period.