Morgan Stanley [MS] Revenue clocked in at $65.94 billion, up 12.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.93% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.20%. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment returns to Mobile, AL as the Exclusive Financial Education Sponsor of the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Financial Advisors and specialists from the Firm will travel to Mobile, AL to provide financial education programming for 2023 NFL Draft hopefuls ahead of the nation’s top college football All-Star game.

Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE), a division of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, remains the exclusive financial education sponsor of the Reese’s Senior Bowl for the ninth consecutive year. After being limited to virtual engagements for the past 2 years due to concerns and precautions from COVID-19, Morgan Stanley GSE returns to Mobile, AL in-person to participate in this year’s week of festivities and engagements.

Over the last 12 months, MS stock dropped by -5.13%. The one-year Morgan Stanley stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.66. The average equity rating for MS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $160.14 billion, with 1.67 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.25M shares, MS stock reached a trading volume of 5852092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $100.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on MS stock. On October 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MS shares from 95 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 66.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.89.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 13.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.14 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.08, while it was recorded at 96.09 for the last single week of trading, and 84.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.37. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93.

MS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 5.71%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $135,728 million, or 63.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 121,341,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.64 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.91 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -4.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

759 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 49,174,827 shares. Additionally, 722 investors decreased positions by around 63,017,060 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 1,302,230,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,414,422,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,299,193 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 8,670,477 shares during the same period.