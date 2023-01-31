MKM Partners slashes price target on Pinterest Inc. [PINS] – find out why.

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.07% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.88%. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Pinterest to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 on Monday, February 6th, 2023 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

Over the last 12 months, PINS stock dropped by -3.57%. The one-year Pinterest Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.49. The average equity rating for PINS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.34 billion, with 669.17 million shares outstanding and 582.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.81M shares, PINS stock reached a trading volume of 8326446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $28.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $31, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on PINS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.50.

PINS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 13.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.94 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.90, while it was recorded at 26.20 for the last single week of trading, and 22.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinterest Inc. Fundamentals:

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

PINS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to -2.70%.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,740 million, or 91.00% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,933,876, which is approximately 3.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,690,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $795.5 million in PINS stocks shares; and FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, currently with $748.28 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -12.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

325 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 108,376,200 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 92,073,096 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 291,071,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,520,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,005,933 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 8,982,630 shares during the same period.