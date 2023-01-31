Mizuho lifts CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $16.53 with a heavy trading volume of 5763282 shares. The company report on January 26, 2023 that CNX Reports Fourth Quarter Results.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) (“CNX” or “the company”) today released financial and operational results for the fourth quarter 2022 by posting those results on its website as detailed below.

Fourth quarter earnings results and supplemental information regarding quarterly E&P data such as production volumes and hedging information, financial statements, and non-GAAP reconciliations can be accessed by clicking here..

It opened the trading session at $16.27, the shares rose to $16.72 and dropped to $16.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNX points out that the company has recorded -4.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, CNX reached to a volume of 5763282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $20.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $25 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on CNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CNX stock

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, CNX shares dropped by -0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.91 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.70, while it was recorded at 16.21 for the last single week of trading, and 17.92 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 41.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]

There are presently around $2,873 million, or 97.50% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,808,391, which is approximately -2.635% of the company’s market cap and around 2.98% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,448,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $304.96 million in CNX stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $250.85 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly -4.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 12,808,106 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 20,257,789 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 140,758,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,824,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,200,263 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,967,155 shares during the same period.