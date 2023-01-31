Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] Revenue clocked in at $1.49 billion, up 15.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] loss -2.21% or -0.3 points to close at $13.25 with a heavy trading volume of 6802002 shares. The company report on December 31, 2022 that Melco Announces Commencement of New Gaming Concession.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco said, “We are honored and thankful to be awarded a ten-year gaming Concession by the Macau SAR government. The Company is grateful for the Central government’s leadership and guidance in supporting Macau’s continued integration with mainland China. We pledge our full support to the sustainable and diversified development of the tourism and leisure industry in Macau, and will continue to work with the government, the community and stakeholders to benefit and contribute to the city’s development as a key global tourism destination.”.

It opened the trading session at $13.00, the shares rose to $13.38 and dropped to $12.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MLCO points out that the company has recorded 157.28% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -226.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, MLCO reached to a volume of 6802002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $12.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock. On May 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MLCO shares from 7.84 to 7.73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96.

Trading performance analysis for MLCO stock

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, MLCO shares gained by 18.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.27 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.12, while it was recorded at 13.23 for the last single week of trading, and 7.10 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.97 and a Gross Margin at -1.81. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.07.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]

There are presently around $2,377 million, or 43.40% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 29,570,341, which is approximately 13.845% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 19,201,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.42 million in MLCO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $146.18 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly 14.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 33,808,209 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 28,468,184 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 117,087,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,363,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,091,449 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,476,751 shares during the same period.