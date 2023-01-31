Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Revenue clocked in at $3.21 billion, up 26.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] loss -2.35% on the last trading session, reaching $52.40 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Match Group CEO Bernard Kim Names Executive Leadership Team.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Gary Swidler Appointed President in Addition to Chief Financial Officer.

Match Group Inc. represents 281.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.12 billion with the latest information. MTCH stock price has been found in the range of $52.12 to $53.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 4849175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $63.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on MTCH stock. On October 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MTCH shares from 90 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 29.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MTCH stock

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 33.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.38 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.53, while it was recorded at 51.85 for the last single week of trading, and 59.83 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +69.52. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 21.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $13,969 million, or 97.60% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,902,663, which is approximately 2.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,654,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $963.87 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 18.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 27,985,933 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 28,645,271 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 209,952,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,584,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,386,297 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 7,698,817 shares during the same period.