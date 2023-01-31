Market cap of QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] reaches 148.18B – now what?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] slipped around -1.77 points on Monday, while shares priced at $131.63 at the close of the session, down -1.33%. The company report on January 25, 2023 that How Virtual Reality for Teachers Can Improve Quality of Education.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Qualcomm

QUALCOMM Incorporated stock is now 19.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QCOM Stock saw the intraday high of $132.40 and lowest of $130.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 192.10, which means current price is +22.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.42M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 9369864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $147.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 40.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has QCOM stock performed recently?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 23.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.15 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.67, while it was recorded at 132.17 for the last single week of trading, and 128.80 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.49 and a Gross Margin at +57.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.78.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to -7.47%.

Insider trade positions for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $105,494 million, or 74.10% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,549,542, which is approximately 1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,719,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.89 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.26 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,133 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 34,812,824 shares. Additionally, 1,049 investors decreased positions by around 37,614,318 shares, while 275 investors held positions by with 729,014,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 801,441,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,876,128 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 2,347,420 shares during the same period.