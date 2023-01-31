Market cap of MPLX LP [MPLX] reaches 34.88B – now what?

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $35.0836 during the day while it closed the day at $34.67. The company report on January 25, 2023 that MPLX LP Announces Quarterly Distribution.

The board of directors of the general partner of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.775 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2022, or $3.10 on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on Feb. 14, 2023, to common unitholders of record as of Feb. 6, 2023.

MPLX LP stock has also loss -0.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MPLX stock has inclined by 4.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.64% and gained 5.57% year-on date.

The market cap for MPLX stock reached $34.88 billion, with 1.01 billion shares outstanding and 352.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, MPLX reached a trading volume of 5877171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MPLX LP [MPLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $38.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on MPLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLX in the course of the last twelve months was 46.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MPLX stock trade performance evaluation

MPLX LP [MPLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, MPLX shares gained by 8.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.92 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.22, while it was recorded at 34.79 for the last single week of trading, and 32.18 for the last 200 days.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MPLX LP [MPLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 7.60%.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,037 million, or 23.30% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 54,954,055, which is approximately -4.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 20,511,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $711.14 million in MPLX stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $703.11 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly 0.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

156 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 4,011,239 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 11,377,802 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 216,415,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,804,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 726,781 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,516,508 shares during the same period.